TD Securities Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $32.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

