Team (NYSE:TISI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Team shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 5,737,579 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $28.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Team during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Team by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

