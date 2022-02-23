Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.76.

Shares of TDOC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. 152,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,271. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $261.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

