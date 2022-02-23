Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.30, but opened at $63.65. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $65.13, with a volume of 128,933 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.76.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

