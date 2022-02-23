Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
VIV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:VIV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
