Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

VIV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.