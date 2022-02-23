Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Teleperformance stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.07. 9,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.23 and its 200-day moving average is $206.31. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

