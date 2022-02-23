Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Telephone and Data Systems traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 12539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.
In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
