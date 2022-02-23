Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Telephone and Data Systems traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 12539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

