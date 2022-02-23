Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.
Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. 360,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.
Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.
