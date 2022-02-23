Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

