Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
