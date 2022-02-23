Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec cut Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.64.

Tencent stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tencent has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.46.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

