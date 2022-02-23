Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.860-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.150 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $79.65. 1,112,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.11. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.19.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,917. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.