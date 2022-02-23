Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.860-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.150 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $79.65. 1,112,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.11. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,917. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

