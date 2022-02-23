Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 399.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 542.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.