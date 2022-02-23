Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.68

Tern Plc (LON:TERN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.68 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.14). Tern shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 3,714,802 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £42.52 million and a P/E ratio of 63.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.36.
About Tern (LON:TERN)
Recommended Stories
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.