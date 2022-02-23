Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.68

Tern Plc (LON:TERN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.68 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.14). Tern shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 3,714,802 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.52 million and a P/E ratio of 63.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.36.

About Tern (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

