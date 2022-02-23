Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. Ternium has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ternium by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Ternium by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after buying an additional 109,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 525,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ternium by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 247,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.