Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

NYSE TRNO traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 359,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,555. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 312,197 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 710,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after buying an additional 170,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.