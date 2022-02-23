Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 312,197 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 710,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after buying an additional 170,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
