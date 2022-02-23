Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $29.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $792.36. The stock had a trading volume of 767,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,650,158. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $975.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $920.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

