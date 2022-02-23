Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Shares of TXRH traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,408. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

