Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textron to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

TXT stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 58,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. Textron has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

