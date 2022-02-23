TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at B. Riley

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 258.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 10,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

