The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Aaron’s has increased its dividend payment by 220.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,322. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a market cap of $619.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aaron’s by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

