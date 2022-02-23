The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) to Issue GBX 3.35 Dividend

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ALU opened at GBX 212.22 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.55. The Alumasc Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.16 ($3.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.68 million and a P/E ratio of 10.66.

In other news, insider Simon Dray bought 20,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($57,119.54). Also, insider Michael Leaf purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £1,478.22 ($2,010.36).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

