The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AZEK were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in AZEK by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AZEK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

AZEK opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.90. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

