The Buckle, Inc.’s January Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates, Stock Climbs by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales increased by 4.2% during the month of January. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

