The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

