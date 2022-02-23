The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $435.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $347.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $310.58 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

