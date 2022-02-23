The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. 2,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.