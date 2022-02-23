The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
NASDAQ HCKT traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. 2,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)
The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.
