The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $110,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

NYSE:THG opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $144.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

