The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 14,404 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $68,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

