The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCXI. State Street Corp raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth $2,938,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 120.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 135.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
