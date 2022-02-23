The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $31,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $783.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

