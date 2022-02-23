The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 414.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RLX Technology by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 94,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

