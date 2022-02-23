The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,811 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,365,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.20 million, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

CEIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

