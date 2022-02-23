The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 607 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $951.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIDS. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

