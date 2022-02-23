The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $569.40

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 569.40 ($7.74) and traded as high as GBX 572 ($7.78). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.75), with a volume of 207,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 569.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 548.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £728.76 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 6.85 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

