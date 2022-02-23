The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.62. The company had a trading volume of 236,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,675,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $268.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

