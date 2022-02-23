The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.35. 105,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,675,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

