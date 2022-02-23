The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

WEN traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,016. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.