The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.30. The9 shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 182,261 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The9 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The9 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The9 in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The9 by 7,410.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

