Thingschain (TIC) Hits Market Cap of $15,520.87

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $15,520.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,842.18 or 0.99948927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023063 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002346 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016117 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00330031 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

