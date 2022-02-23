Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

