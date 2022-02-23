Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $20.08 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $20,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 431.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 127,168 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

