Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $3,139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $7,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 123,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

