Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
KSS stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.
Kohl’s Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
