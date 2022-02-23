Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.