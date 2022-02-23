Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

TF remained flat at $C$9.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,250. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$9.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.63. The company has a current ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03. The firm has a market cap of C$790.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on TF. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, set a C$10.25 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

