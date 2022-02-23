Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 521,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,335. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Timken has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

