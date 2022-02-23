Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.55

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 16435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

