Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 38.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 67.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 42.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TR opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

