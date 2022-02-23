TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild stock opened at $219.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 46,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.63.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

