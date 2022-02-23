Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Trading 1% Higher

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

