Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$105.28. 117,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$87.85 and a 12-month high of C$115.77. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,000.

About Toromont Industries (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.